Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 513,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,973. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

