Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Magellan Aerospace stock remained flat at $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

