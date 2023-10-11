Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 125,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
