i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Update

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, an increase of 8,811.8% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on i3 Energy

i3 Energy Stock Performance

About i3 Energy

OTCMKTS ITEEF remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.