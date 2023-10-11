KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 29,400.0% in September

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 29,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

