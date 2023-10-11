Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. TD Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 82,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

