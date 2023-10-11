Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 5,715.7% from the September 15th total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 34.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Femasys from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Femasys

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the first quarter valued at $269,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Stock Performance

Femasys stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 1,995,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,272. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 978.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.