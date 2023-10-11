Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 5,715.7% from the September 15th total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 34.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Femasys from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Femasys

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Femasys Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the first quarter valued at $269,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 1,995,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,272. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 978.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.