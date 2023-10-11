ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. 815,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

