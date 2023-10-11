Short Interest in Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Expands By 19,000.0%

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 19,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hypercharge Networks Trading Up 8.8 %
Hypercharge Networks stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.41. 365,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.45. Hypercharge Networks has a one year low of 0.28 and a one year high of 4.50.
About Hypercharge Networks
