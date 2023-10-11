Short Interest in Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Expands By 19,000.0%

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 19,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Trading Up 8.8 %

Hypercharge Networks stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.41. 365,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.45. Hypercharge Networks has a one year low of 0.28 and a one year high of 4.50.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

