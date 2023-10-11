Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $96.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 573,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,975. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

