Morgan Stanley Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $10.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

LMND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of LMND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 494,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,909. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $872.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lemonade by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

