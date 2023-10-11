Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 20,900.0% in September

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBDS remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,836. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Cannabis Sativa
