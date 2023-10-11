Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 20,900.0% in September

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBDS remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,836. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

