Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $915.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $912.00 to $915.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.04.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $830.09. 48,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $818.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

