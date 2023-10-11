IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $24.53 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $13.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,411. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

