Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $150,424,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 304,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,258. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.