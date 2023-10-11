American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.22. 254,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,664. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

