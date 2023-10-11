IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $174.38. 289,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,993. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

