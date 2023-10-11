IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.13 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.64.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

