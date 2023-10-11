IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. 1,673,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

