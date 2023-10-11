IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $70.53 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $858.36. The company had a trading volume of 137,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,387. The firm has a market cap of $354.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $853.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

