Moreno Evelyn V Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Energy
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.