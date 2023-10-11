Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,060.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,833.61. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

