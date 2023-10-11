Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,060.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,833.61. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.