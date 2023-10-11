Cohen Lawrence B Buys 264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.06. 113,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

