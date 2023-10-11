Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 79,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,513. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,915. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

