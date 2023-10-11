Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $369.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

