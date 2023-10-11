Cohen Lawrence B Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. 1,563,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,124,438. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

