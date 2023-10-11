Cohen Lawrence B Sells 118 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.20. 790,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.