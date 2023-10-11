Cohen Lawrence B Sells 8,573 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 225,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 246,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 33,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,973,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,508,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

