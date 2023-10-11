Cohen Lawrence B Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $457.41. The stock had a trading volume of 84,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,024. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $399.69 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

