Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $532.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

