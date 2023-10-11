Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 209,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,468,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

