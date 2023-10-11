Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 124 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.41 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

