State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.67 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.