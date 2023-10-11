Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

