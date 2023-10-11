First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $373.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,866. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.41.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



