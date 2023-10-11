Unigestion Holding SA Has $540,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

