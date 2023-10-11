Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.07. The stock had a trading volume of 661,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,437. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $261.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

