Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 854,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

