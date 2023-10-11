Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 727,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,060. The stock has a market cap of $300.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

