TTEC Holdings, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 19,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. TTEC has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $54.20.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $403,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,646 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

