Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 319,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,353. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

