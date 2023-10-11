Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 319,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,353. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

