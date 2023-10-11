Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,650,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,756,883. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

