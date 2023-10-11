Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

