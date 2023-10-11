Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,892 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSBD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 90,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

