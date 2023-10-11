BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.62 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,582. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

