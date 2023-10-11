Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 167,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,691. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.