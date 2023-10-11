BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.34 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,685,670,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,343. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.