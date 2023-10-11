TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,840. TTEC has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

